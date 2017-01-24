Recorded When She Was 13, Dolly Parton’s “Puppy Love” to Be Re-Mastered for Limited-Edition Sale

Posted on

Through a partnership with the Southern Folklife Collection at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Yep Roc Records, Dolly Parton’s first single, “Puppy Love”—recorded when she was 13 years old—will be re-mastered from the original mono master tape and available for sale as a 45-RPM with a B-side of “Girl Left Alone” on April 22. Subsequent releases will be available on compact disc, vinyl and from digital providers.

“Like a first love, a first record for a singer will always be remembered above all others,” said Dolly in a statement. “Hopefully I’ve improved since I recorded ‘Puppy Love,’ so don’t laugh . . . just enjoy.”

Dolly wrote “Puppy Love” at age 11 with her Uncle Bill Owens. She recorded the tune in 1959 when she was just 13, after taking a 30-hour bus ride with her grandmother, Rena Owens, to Goldband Records studio in Lake Charles, La.

Packaging of the new tune will include reproductions of the original Goldband record labels, housed in a picture sleeve featuring an early promotional photograph of Dolly.

Check out Dolly’s “Puppy Love” below via Spotify, which is not the re-mastered version available on April 22.

photo courtesy of Dolly Parton

Recently Played

Blogs

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

    Are you ready for the toughest sport on dirt? On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, you can see it in full swing at the 2017 Eldorado Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding at CenturyLink Center. Tuff Hedeman is coming to town and bringing the rankest bulls and top bull riders from across the country!  Championship…

Diamond Jacks-Tracy Lawrence! WIN Dinner and A Show!

Diamond Jacks-Tracy Lawrence! WIN Dinner and A Show!

  101.1 KRMD Welcomes Tracy Lawrence to Diamond Jacks Casino! Listen to win dinner and a show!           Listen to WIN tickets to see Tracy Lawrence live, January 27th in the Legends Theatre at Diamond Jacks! Win tickets and you and a friend will also receive two complimentary passes to the Legends…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Back The Blue!

Back The Blue!

101.1 KRMD wanted to say thank you to police officers in Shreveport and Bossier City with free tickets to the Red River Balloon Rally. Here’s the KRMD’s prize patrol -Melinda and Derek, James Anthony and Drake Smith -delivering the tickets to some of our areas finest officers. 

Concert Calendar

Headlines