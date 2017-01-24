Michael Ray Performs Top 10 Hit, “Think A Little Less,” On “Today Show”

Posted on

There may have been rain in the forecast for New York this morning (Jan. 24), but Michael Ray brought the sunshine with him when he performed his current single, “Think A Little Less” on the Today Show.

Michael flashed his pearly white grin toward hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, as they asked Michael about his first headlining tour.

“[Headlining a tour] feels awesome, it’s definitely a little bit of change,” Michael told the hosts. “Last year we toured with Brantley Gilbert and then Darius Rucker—Dan+ Shay was on the tour with us. I got to learn from two of the best. The year before was Sam Hunt and Kip Moore and so the last two years we’ve been able to learn from some of the best. We’re just excited to bring it on our own.”

Michael’s Think A Little Less Tour ran from Oct. 2016 through Nov. 2016 and picked up again on Jan. 20 in Harrisburg, Pa.—running through Feb. 18. “Think A Little Less”, from Michael’s self-titled debut album, is running straight up the charts, currently sitting at No. 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Check out Michael’s smoldering performance on the Today Show.

Recently Played

Blogs

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

    Are you ready for the toughest sport on dirt? On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, you can see it in full swing at the 2017 Eldorado Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding at CenturyLink Center. Tuff Hedeman is coming to town and bringing the rankest bulls and top bull riders from across the country!  Championship…

Diamond Jacks-Tracy Lawrence! WIN Dinner and A Show!

Diamond Jacks-Tracy Lawrence! WIN Dinner and A Show!

  101.1 KRMD Welcomes Tracy Lawrence to Diamond Jacks Casino! Listen to win dinner and a show!           Listen to WIN tickets to see Tracy Lawrence live, January 27th in the Legends Theatre at Diamond Jacks! Win tickets and you and a friend will also receive two complimentary passes to the Legends…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Back The Blue!

Back The Blue!

101.1 KRMD wanted to say thank you to police officers in Shreveport and Bossier City with free tickets to the Red River Balloon Rally. Here’s the KRMD’s prize patrol -Melinda and Derek, James Anthony and Drake Smith -delivering the tickets to some of our areas finest officers. 

Concert Calendar

Headlines