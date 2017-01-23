Watch Cassadee Pope Perform “Kisses at Airports” on the Hallmark Channel

Posted on

As Cassadee Pope gears up for the Grammys in three weeks (she’s nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Think of You” with Chris Young), she stopped by the Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family to chat with the hosts and perform an acoustic version of “Kisses at Airports.” The tune, which was written by Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington and Chase McGill, is featured on Cassadee’s 2016 EP, Summer.

Check out Cassadee’s performance below, and be sure to keep an eye out for her at the Grammys on Feb. 12.

Recently Played

Blogs

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

    Are you ready for the toughest sport on dirt? On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, you can see it in full swing at the 2017 Eldorado Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding at CenturyLink Center. Tuff Hedeman is coming to town and bringing the rankest bulls and top bull riders from across the country!  Championship…

Diamond Jacks-Tracy Lawrence! WIN Dinner and A Show!

Diamond Jacks-Tracy Lawrence! WIN Dinner and A Show!

  101.1 KRMD Welcomes Tracy Lawrence to Diamond Jacks Casino! Listen to win dinner and a show!           Listen to WIN tickets to see Tracy Lawrence live, January 27th in the Legends Theatre at Diamond Jacks! Win tickets and you and a friend will also receive two complimentary passes to the Legends…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Back The Blue!

Back The Blue!

101.1 KRMD wanted to say thank you to police officers in Shreveport and Bossier City with free tickets to the Red River Balloon Rally. Here’s the KRMD’s prize patrol -Melinda and Derek, James Anthony and Drake Smith -delivering the tickets to some of our areas finest officers. 

Concert Calendar

Headlines