Luke Bryan to Serve as Mentor for Blake Shelton’s Team on “The Voice”

Posted on

Luke Bryan kicked the dust up on The Voice in May 2015 when he performed during the Season 8 finale. On Season 12 of The Voice in 2017, Luke is kicking it as an advisor for Blake Shelton’s team during the battle rounds.

Luke will serve as a mentor for Team Blake members during the battle rounds, where they compete against each other to keep their spot on Blake’s squad. Luke will assist the contestants with song arrangement and stage presence, among other variables. Luke filmed his episodes in Los Angeles last week.

“I’m not kidding, I probably could dig up emails about this, I’ve been trying to get [Luke] to do this for me, I swear, for three years, three years probably,” said Blake in an Access Hollywood interview.

“I really don’t feel any pressure, [Blake has] obviously been successful without me,” said Luke to Access Hollywood. “It’s just fun to be here and see new talent, new artists with a lot of dreams. I hope I can—I always want to help facilitate people’s dreams.”

Season 12 of The Voice will premiere on Feb. 27 on NBC with coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys.

photo by Ethan Miller/ACM

Recently Played

Blogs

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

    Are you ready for the toughest sport on dirt? On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, you can see it in full swing at the 2017 Eldorado Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding at CenturyLink Center. Tuff Hedeman is coming to town and bringing the rankest bulls and top bull riders from across the country!  Championship…

Diamond Jacks-Tracy Lawrence! WIN Dinner and A Show!

Diamond Jacks-Tracy Lawrence! WIN Dinner and A Show!

  101.1 KRMD Welcomes Tracy Lawrence to Diamond Jacks Casino! Listen to win dinner and a show!           Listen to WIN tickets to see Tracy Lawrence live, January 27th in the Legends Theatre at Diamond Jacks! Win tickets and you and a friend will also receive two complimentary passes to the Legends…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Back The Blue!

Back The Blue!

101.1 KRMD wanted to say thank you to police officers in Shreveport and Bossier City with free tickets to the Red River Balloon Rally. Here’s the KRMD’s prize patrol -Melinda and Derek, James Anthony and Drake Smith -delivering the tickets to some of our areas finest officers. 

Concert Calendar

Headlines