Watch New Artist Mike Ryan Perform Live at “Nash Country Daily” Studio

Posted on

Rising artist Mike Ryan is making his way up the Texas country chart with his new single, “New Hometown,” which is currently No. 14 on the Texas Regional Radio Report.

Growing up in San Antonio, Mike was exposed to music by his grandfather, who directed the Texas National Guard Band for more than 30 years. After singing in the church choir and tinkering with the saxophone and piano, Mike picked up the guitar while at the University of North Texas and started playing open-mic nights. Now he is playing more than 150 shows a year, including headlining revered venues like Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth and Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa.

Mike stopped by the Nash Country Daily studio this morning (Jan. 18) for a visit and to perform a few songs from his upcoming album, including “New Hometown.”

Check out the musical stylings of Mike Ryan.

photos by Jason Simanek

