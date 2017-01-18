Exclusive: Watch Newcomer Morgan Wallen’s Acoustic Performance of Debut Single, “‘The Way I Talk”

Newcomer Morgan Wallen has a lot to look forward to in the new year. The 23-year-old Tennessee native, who recently released his debut EP, The Way I Talk, will be joining a leg of Florida Georgia Line’s Dig Your Roots Tour and is currently on a radio tour promoting his debut single, “‘The Way I Talk,” which is climbing the country charts.

“‘The Way I Talk’ is a song that lets the world know who I am right off the bat—the way I was raised and the things I love,” Morgan tells Nash Country Daily. “Even though it’s a song that tells my story, I believe that everyone can insert their own experiences and things they love. I realize everyone is not a Tennessee Volunteer fan so it’s okay if y’all say Roll Tide or Rock Chalk Jayhawk instead.”

Morgan, who was raised by a hard-rock-loving dad and country-music-loving mom, has been performing since the age of 3. His sound is cultivated from a combination of both his parents’ love of music—fostering a love of country, rock and hip-hop in their son.

Nash Country Daily has the exclusive premiere of Morgan’s acoustic performance of his current single, “The Way I Talk,” which can be found on his debut EP of the same name. You’ll be able to catch Morgan when he brings his sound to larger audiences as part of Florida Georgia Line’s Dig Your Roots Tour later this year.

“First of all I wanna thank T. Hubb [Tyler Hubbard], BK [Brian Kelley] and the whole FGL camp for allowing me the privilege of getting out on the road with them,” Morgan said. “I am such a fan of what they do, and such a fan of them as people. I’m also a fan of their 28,000 fans who come out to the shows! Hopefully they won’t mind if a few of them become Morgan Wallen fans as well. I’ve already learned a lot from them just by hanging and watching their shows in 2016. Can’t wait to get out there and tear it down in 2017!”

Watch Morgan’s acoustic performance of “‘The Way I Talk.”

