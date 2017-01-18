Dan + Shay Release Powerful New Video for “How Not To”

Posted on

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay are known for showing off their playful personalities in videos like “19 You + Me” and “Nothin’ Like You,” but in their new video for “How Not To,” the duo gets serious.

The video starts off in an alcoholics recovery meeting with attendees sharing their stories, as a love connection between a guy and girl begins. In a look back at the couples’ lives before getting help for alcoholism, we see them go through their struggles, drinking away their problems and suffering the consequences.

But I don’t know how not to think about you / When it’s late at night and crying / And I know that I ought to be the one who is strong and just moves on / But I probably turn down your road, knock-knock on your door / Fall back in your arms, wake up in the morning / Hating myself for the way that I can’t help the way I still want you / I just don’t know how not to, how not to, how not to  / I just don’t know how not to, how not to, how not to,” Shay belts out in the chorus.

Flash forward one year later and the happy couple is celebrating their one-year anniversary of sobriety at a party with friends Dan and Shay.

“You know I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you, right,” says the boyfriend to his girlfriend.

“We wouldn’t be here without each other,” she responds.

Well done Dan + Shay. Check out their new video for “How Not To.”

