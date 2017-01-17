2017 State Fair of Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show

Posted on

st_fair_boat_rv_show_2017a1

101.1 KRMD Invites you to the 2017 State Fair of Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show THIS WEEKEND! It’s all going on at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport! It’s theThe largest in the Ark-La-Tex! Bring the entire family! Make a deal on some of the best recreational products in the area!  Listen to win free tickets!!!

Attractions: Rainbow Trout Pond, Hawg Trough Bass Tub

Giant Kids Area

Inflatable Bounce Houses, Inflatable Slides, Pony Rides, Monster Truck Rides:

Live Music-Friday: Southern Roots. Sunday: Hystrung

2017 State Fair of Louisiana
Boat, Sport & RV Show
 
Presented By: Hebert’s Town & Country
CHRYSLER / DODGE / JEEP / RAM
 
January 20- 22, 2017
@ The Louisiana State Fairgrounds
Shreveport, LA

The 2017 State Fair of Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show will return to the State Fairgrounds on January 20 – 22! Come see and make a deal on some of the best recreational products in the area! This is a SELLING SHOW! Also included are: Great Vendors, Recreational Product Dealers, Entertainment & Attractions plus Great Food!

 

The largest in the Ark-La-Tex! Bring the entire family!

Ticket Prices
Gate Admission: $6
Kids Under 12: FREE
Parking: FREE
 
Hours of Operation
Fri, Jan. 20: 12noon – 8pm
Sat, Jan. 21: 10am – 8pm
Sun, Jan. 22: 12noon – 6pm
 
Recreational Product Dealers
Bayou Outdoor Supercenter, Camping World, H&W Marine, Water Moccasin Outdoors, Moore’s Pro Gator, Webster Boats, Marine Specialties of Louisiana, G&C Honda, Louisiana Powersports, Golf Cars of Louisiana, Commercial Power Equipment and Shreveport Tractor, Inc.
 
Free Attractions
Rainbow Trout Pond
– Presented By: Barksdale Federal Credit Union
Hawg Trough Bass Tub
– Presented By: Citizens National Bank
 
Bass Tournament – Presented by Bayou Outdoor Supercenter
Giant Kids Area
Armband for Inflatables: $15.00
  • Inflatable Bounce Houses
  • Inflatable Slides
Pony Rides: $5.00 Each
Monster Truck Rides: $5.00 Each
Live Music
  • Friday: Southern Roots
  • Sunday: Hystrung

Recently Played

Blogs

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

    Are you ready for the toughest sport on dirt? On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, you can see it in full swing at the 2017 Eldorado Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding at CenturyLink Center. Tuff Hedeman is coming to town and bringing the rankest bulls and top bull riders from across the country!  Championship…

Diamond Jacks-Tracy Lawrence! WIN Dinner and A Show!

Diamond Jacks-Tracy Lawrence! WIN Dinner and A Show!

  101.1 KRMD Welcomes Tracy Lawrence to Diamond Jacks Casino! Listen to win dinner and a show!           Listen to WIN tickets to see Tracy Lawrence live, January 27th in the Legends Theatre at Diamond Jacks! Win tickets and you and a friend will also receive two complimentary passes to the Legends…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Back The Blue!

Back The Blue!

101.1 KRMD wanted to say thank you to police officers in Shreveport and Bossier City with free tickets to the Red River Balloon Rally. Here’s the KRMD’s prize patrol -Melinda and Derek, James Anthony and Drake Smith -delivering the tickets to some of our areas finest officers. 

Concert Calendar

Headlines