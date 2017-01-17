101.1 KRMD Invites you to the 2017 State Fair of Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show THIS WEEKEND! It’s all going on at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport! It’s theThe largest in the Ark-La-Tex! Bring the entire family! Make a deal on some of the best recreational products in the area! Listen to win free tickets!!!
Attractions: Rainbow Trout Pond, Hawg Trough Bass Tub
Giant Kids Area
Inflatable Bounce Houses, Inflatable Slides, Pony Rides, Monster Truck Rides:
Live Music-Friday: Southern Roots. Sunday: Hystrung
The 2017 State Fair of Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show will return to the State Fairgrounds on January 20 – 22! Come see and make a deal on some of the best recreational products in the area! This is a SELLING SHOW! Also included are: Great Vendors, Recreational Product Dealers, Entertainment & Attractions plus Great Food!
The largest in the Ark-La-Tex! Bring the entire family!
- Sat, Jan. 21 *Weigh-In Saturday Afternoon
- 2-Man Team / 2 Fish Limit / Multiple Lakes
- Entry Forms & Rules will also be available at Bayou Outdoor Supercenter
- Click Here for Bass Tournament Entry Form
- Inflatable Bounce Houses
- Inflatable Slides
- Friday: Southern Roots
- Sunday: Hystrung