Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Darryl Worley, Big & Rich and More to Take Part in Inauguration Festivities

Posted on

“Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” singer Toby Keith has added his name to the list of artists who will perform during next week’s inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump. Toby will perform at Trump’s Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, along with “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, Tim Rushlow of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Richie McDonald of Lonestar and 3 Doors Down.

Other country artist slated to perform at the various inauguration shindigs include:

  • Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers: Black Tie & Boots 2017 Inauguration Ball, Thursday, Jan. 19, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center
  • Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy: Great American Alliance Inaugural Gala, Thursday, Jan. 19
  • Darryl Worley: Great American Inaugural Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, MGM National Harbor Hotel
  • Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts: Veterans Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, Renaissance Downtown Hotel

