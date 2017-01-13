Watch Dierks Bentley Take His Annual Lake Jump in 36-Degree Water

After 15 years of jumping into frigid lakes, it just wouldn’t be a new year unless Dierks Bentley made his annual ice-cold plunge. Although he was almost two weeks late this year, Dierks kept his tradition alive and stepped right into a 36-degree lake in the middle of January.

“I’m a little a little late, I’m about 13 days late for it,” Dierks says in the video. “But I’m very superstitious, I can’t miss this we’ve done it every year for 15 years. I’m here by myself. To make up for the fact that I’m late I’m going to try and do one minute for every day I’m late. I’m going for 13 minutes, which is crazy, usually we do like 13 seconds. But I feel like I gotta make good on missing the lake jump. I just checked the temperature, it’s 36 degrees. It’s really cold. So, here it goes.”

The “Drunk on a Plane” singer, who is usually joined by a bunch of friends, kicks off every year by jumping into a freezing cold lake in Nashville. Why? To wash off the old and breathe in the new, of course. But because Dierks was late this year, he had to go in solo, and to make up for his tardiness he stayed in much longer than past years.

Keep in mind the water is a frigid 36 degrees and even a short time in that temperature could hurt someone, but 13 minutes . . . insane. However, Dierks keeps his word, even plunging underwater at one point.

Watch as Dierks braves the frigid water.

