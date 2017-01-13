Billy Currington Announces “Stay Up ’Til the Sun” Tour

Posted on

Sun-loving, beach-bummin’ Billy Currington announced his new Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour today (Jan. 13).

Billy will visit more than 20 cities during the tour, including stops in Houston, Philadelphia, New York and Atlanta.

Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour (more dates to be announced)
March 9 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House
March 10 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center
March 11 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
March 23 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live
March 24 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
March 25 – Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
April 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
April 7 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
April 8 – Strousburg, PA – Sherman Theater
April 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
April 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
May 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
May 12 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
May 13 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 19 – Richmond, VA – Center Stage
May 20 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater
June 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

Recently Played

Blogs

Bill Engvall LIVE in the Horseshoe Riverdome!

Bill Engvall LIVE in the Horseshoe Riverdome!

    Horseshoe Casino presents and 101.1 KRMD welcomes Bill Engvall to the Horseshoe Riverdome, January 13th! Bill Engvall is on his Just Sell Him for Parts stand-up comedy tour! You’ve seen him on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour and now you can see him LIVE in the Horseshoe Riverdome!  Listen for details on how to…

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

    Are you ready for the toughest sport on dirt? On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, you can see it in full swing at the 2017 Eldorado Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding at CenturyLink Center. Tuff Hedeman is coming to town and bringing the rankest bulls and top bull riders from across the country!  Championship…

Diamond Jacks-Dinner and A Show!

Diamond Jacks-Dinner and A Show!

  101.1 KRMD Welcomes Michael Carbonaro to Diamond Jacks Casino! Listen to win dinner and a show!         You’ve seen the Carbonaro effect on Tru TV, Now listen to WIN tickets to see it live, January 21st in the Legends Theatre at Diamond Jacks! Win tickets and you and a friend will…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Concert Calendar

Headlines