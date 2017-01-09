Listen to the Rapped-Up Remake of “Take This Job and Shove It” Featuring Country’s Baddest Outlaw David Allan Coe

Posted on

Johnny Paycheck may have made the song “Take This Job and Shove It” a popular anthem of the working class in 1977, but the MoonShine Bandits are dusting off the old classic with their own rapped-up version of the hit called “Take This Job.” And get this, it features the original tune’s songwriter and legendary country badass David Allan Coe.

The Moonshine Bandits—a California country rap duo comprised of Big Tex and Bird, with six studio albums under their belts, including Blacked Out—rewrote the song’s second verse to fit their rap style, and not only do they have the approval of the “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” singer, but he’s lending his voice to the chorus.

“Being able to write and record a song with a legend like David Allan Coe will be one of our most memorable moments in our career,” said Big Tex said in a statement. “Having David’s approval and earning his respect meant a lot to us. When I sat down in his hotel room with my styrofoam cup of Jack Daniels, we shared and compared stories about the road and I soaked in everything he spoke about. We agreed that when it comes to making music, we never followed trends, and we’ve always done things our way.”

“Take This Job” is the first single from the Moonshine Bandits upcoming album, Baptized in Bourbon, set for release on March 3.

Listen to “Take This Job” below.

Recently Played

Blogs

Bill Engvall LIVE in the Horseshoe Riverdome!

Bill Engvall LIVE in the Horseshoe Riverdome!

    Horseshoe Casino presents and 101.1 KRMD welcomes Bill Engvall to the Horseshoe Riverdome, January 13th! Bill Engvall is on his Just Sell Him for Parts stand-up comedy tour! You’ve seen him on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour and now you can see him LIVE in the Horseshoe Riverdome!  Listen for details on how to…

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

    Are you ready for the toughest sport on dirt? On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, you can see it in full swing at the 2017 Eldorado Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding at CenturyLink Center. Tuff Hedeman is coming to town and bringing the rankest bulls and top bull riders from across the country!  Championship…

Diamond Jacks-Dinner and A Show!

Diamond Jacks-Dinner and A Show!

  101.1 KRMD Welcomes Michael Carbonaro to Diamond Jacks Casino! Listen to win dinner and a show!         You’ve seen the Carbonaro effect on Tru TV, Now listen to WIN tickets to see it live, January 21st in the Legends Theatre at Diamond Jacks! Win tickets and you and a friend will…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Concert Calendar

Headlines