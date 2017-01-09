Houston Rodeo Announces Star-Studded 2017 Lineup, Including Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, FGL, ZBB, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton & More

Posted on

Running from March 7–26—yes, 20 days—Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest rodeo and livestock exhibitions in the world. Rodeo Houston features a carnival, a bar-b-que contest, 10K race and some of the best live entertainment in the country. The event pulled in almost 2.5 million attendees during last year’s festivities and more than 1.3 million showed up just for the concerts.

And why wouldn’t they? Country music dominates the week’s lineup at NRG Park, and this year is no exception with a star-studded cast that includes Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion, Aaron Watson, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Willie Nelson, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band and more. Outside the country genre, you can look forward to Alicia Keys, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, Blink 182, ZZ Top and more.

Tickets for the event go on sale Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. CT.

2017 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Lineup
March 7: Aaron Watson
March 8: Old Dominion
March 9: Chris Stapleton
March 10: Alicia Keys
March 11: Alan Jackson
March 12: The Chainsmokers
March 13: Sam Hunt
March 14: Meghan Trainor
March 15: Thomas Rhett
March 16: Luke Bryan
March 17: Fifth Harmony
March 18: Willie Nelson
March 19: Banda el Recodo and Siggno
March 20: Florida Georgia Line
March 21: ZZ Top
March 22: Chris Young
March 23: Blink 182
March 24: Dierks Bentley
March 25: Brad Paisley
March 26: Zac Brown Band

Recently Played

Blogs

Bill Engvall LIVE in the Horseshoe Riverdome!

Bill Engvall LIVE in the Horseshoe Riverdome!

    Horseshoe Casino presents and 101.1 KRMD welcomes Bill Engvall to the Horseshoe Riverdome, January 13th! Bill Engvall is on his Just Sell Him for Parts stand-up comedy tour! You’ve seen him on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour and now you can see him LIVE in the Horseshoe Riverdome!  Listen for details on how to…

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

    Are you ready for the toughest sport on dirt? On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, you can see it in full swing at the 2017 Eldorado Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding at CenturyLink Center. Tuff Hedeman is coming to town and bringing the rankest bulls and top bull riders from across the country!  Championship…

Diamond Jacks-Dinner and A Show!

Diamond Jacks-Dinner and A Show!

  101.1 KRMD Welcomes Michael Carbonaro to Diamond Jacks Casino! Listen to win dinner and a show!         You’ve seen the Carbonaro effect on Tru TV, Now listen to WIN tickets to see it live, January 21st in the Legends Theatre at Diamond Jacks! Win tickets and you and a friend will…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Concert Calendar

Headlines