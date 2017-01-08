Diamond Jacks-Dinner and A Show!

101.1 KRMD Welcomes Michael Carbonaro to Diamond Jacks Casino! Listen to win dinner and a show!

You’ve seen the Carbonaro effect on Tru TV, Now listen to WIN tickets to see it live, January 21st in the Legends Theatre at Diamond Jacks! Win tickets and you and a friend will also receive two complimentary passes to the Legends Buffet!

Listen to win dinner and a show with Michael Carbonaro from Diamond Jacks Casino and Resort and Shreveport’s Choice For Country 101.1 KRMD!

Click Here To Purchase Tickets!