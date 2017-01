Horseshoe Casino presents and 101.1 KRMD welcomes Bill Engvall to the Horseshoe Riverdome, January 13th!

Bill Engvall is on his Just Sell Him for Parts stand-up comedy tour! You’ve seen him on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour and now you can see him LIVE in the Horseshoe Riverdome!

Listen for details on how to win your way in to show, from Shreveport’s Best Country, 101.1 KRMD!

