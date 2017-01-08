2017 Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding!

Are you ready for the toughest sport on dirt? On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, you can see it in full swing at the 2017 Eldorado Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding at CenturyLink Center.
Tuff Hedeman is coming to town and bringing the rankest bulls and top bull riders from across the country! 
tuffcbr
Championship Bull Riding, Inc. (CBR) is a nationwide, professional bull riding organization whose cowboy-first philosophy stays true to its roots, roots established in part by bull riding icon and ProRodeo Hall of Famer Tuff Hedeman. CBR is proud to have Tuff as an ambassador for our sport and we are committed to carrying on his legacy of putting the best guys on the best bulls, consistently delivering world-class, qualified rides. This has earned Championship Bull Riding the reputation as THE REAL COWBOY SPORT™.

The all-pro Road to Cheyenne Tour along with its proving ground, the Horizon Series, travel to over 70 venues across the United States each year – ultimately reaching more than 350,000 fans in live attendance. The Tour culminates with the CBR World Finals held in conjunction with the legendary “Daddy of ’em All,” Cheyenne Frontier Days.

