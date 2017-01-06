Florida Georgia Line & Backstreet Boys Finish Shooting New “Epic” Video for “God, Your Mama, and Me”

Posted on

If you’re a fan of Florida Georgia Line or the Backstreet Boys or the FGL+BSB collaborative song “God, Your Mama, and Me,” we’ve got good news for you (if you’re not a fan, stop reading): the boy bands have reunited to shoot a new music video for the tune.

According to a post on FGL’s Instagram account, the guys recently got back together to shoot the “epic” video for “God, Your Mama, and Me” that they “can’t wait to share.”

“God, Your Mama, and Me” appears on FGL’s 2016 album, Dig Your Roots, and is expected to be the duo’s third single from the album, following Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 tunes “H.O.L.Y” and “May We All.”

Check out the Instagram post below.

