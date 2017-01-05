New Blake Shelton-Inspired Venues to Open in Nashville (2018) and Tishomingo, OK (2017)

Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties have teamed up to transform Blake’s 2001 breakout hit, “Ol’ Red,” into two new venues in Nashville and his hometown of Tishomingo, Okla.

With a planned opening in 2018, Ole Red Nashville at 300 Broadway will be a multi-level 26,000-square-foot entertainment venue, with a two-story bar and restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor and private VIP booths for small groups. The complex will also include a large, private event space and a 6,000-square-foot rooftop featuring an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant with panoramic views of Lower Broadway.

Ole Red Tishomingo is set to open in late 2017.

“It’s amazing to me to see a song that’s been such a big part of my career come to life in the plans for Ole Red,” said Blake Shelton. “Nashville and Tishomingo are both places that are important to me, and it’s great that each location is going to have its own personality inspired by one of my favorite songs. It’s always been a dream of mine to create something like this where people know they’re going to have a good time as soon as they walk in the door, and I couldn’t be more excited that my friends at the Opry and Ryman Hospitality Properties are making it happen.”

 

 

photos via Tuck-Hinton Architects and Anderson Design Studio

