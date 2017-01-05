LIVE from CES in Las Vegas

Harlem Globetrotters! Win A KRMD Harlem Globetrotters Family Pack! 4 Free Tickets! Join us at Centurylink Center January 14th! See some of the most incredible basketball players in the world. We have four seats reserved for you at the Harlem Globetrotters game! . You’ll get four tickets to see the…
101.1 KRMD welcomes Florida Georgia Line to Bossier City February 17th! It’s the Dig Your Roots Tour with Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane at Centurylink Center! Tickets on sale NOW! Listen to win from101.1 KRMD! DIG YOUR…
Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…
101.1 KRMD wanted to say thank you to police officers in Shreveport and Bossier City with free tickets to the Red River Balloon Rally. Here’s the KRMD’s prize patrol -Melinda and Derek, James Anthony and Drake Smith -delivering the tickets to some of our areas finest officers.