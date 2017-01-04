Watch William Michael Morgan’s National TV Debut as He Performs “I Met a Girl” on “Today”

Posted on

Fresh off of his December 30 engagement to Jennifer Wayne, William Michael Morgan headed to New York City to make his national television debut on the Today show.

William performed his Billboard Top 5 hit, “I Met a Girl”—a tune written by Sam Hunt, Trevor Rosen and Shane McAnally—which was the lead single from his 2016 debut album, Vinyl.

“It’s such a pleasure [to be here], I’m a huge fan of yours, thank you so much for having me on here,” said William Michael to Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “We were lucky enough to have our first [Mediabase] number one song in 2016. It’s been such a great year for us. I’m going to sing my very first song, my very first number one. It’s a song called ‘I Met a Girl.’”

Check out the performance below.

Recently Played

Blogs

Harlem Globetrotters! Win Free Tickets!

Harlem Globetrotters! Win Free Tickets!

                  Harlem Globetrotters! Win A KRMD Harlem Globetrotters Family Pack! 4 Free Tickets! Join us at Centurylink Center January 14th! See some of the most incredible basketball players in the world. We have four seats reserved for you at the Harlem Globetrotters game! . You’ll get four tickets to see  the…

Florida Georgia Line!! LIVE!!!

Florida Georgia Line!! LIVE!!!

                                  101.1 KRMD welcomes Florida Georgia Line to Bossier City February 17th! It’s the Dig Your Roots Tour with Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane at Centurylink Center! Tickets on sale NOW! Listen to win from101.1 KRMD! DIG YOUR…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Back The Blue!

Back The Blue!

101.1 KRMD wanted to say thank you to police officers in Shreveport and Bossier City with free tickets to the Red River Balloon Rally. Here’s the KRMD’s prize patrol -Melinda and Derek, James Anthony and Drake Smith -delivering the tickets to some of our areas finest officers. 

Concert Calendar

Headlines