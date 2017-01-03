And Baby Makes Five: Lee Brice and Wife Sara Are Expecting Their Third Child

There is some happy news to report for Lee Brice and his wife, Sara. According to People, the couple is expecting their third child.

The new baby—the gender is unknown—will make the Brice family a party of five when he or she joins big brothers Ryker Mobley, 3, and Takoda, 8.

Lee tells People, “Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child. Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”

Lee joins a number of fellow country artists who have announced that they are expecting mini-mes in the coming year, including Ashley Monroe, Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles, Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston and Austin Webb.

A little more than a month ago, Lee posted a photo on Instagram of his two boys with the caption: “My beautiful wife Sara and I are so thankful for every moment with these two.”

My beautiful wife Sara and I are so thankful for every moment with these two. Happy Thanksgiving everybody! 📷: @montgomeryleephotography A photo posted by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Nov 24, 2016 at 10:04am PST

Congrats to the Brice family on the exciting news.