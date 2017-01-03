6 Country Artists Earned RIAA-Certified Gold, Platinum or Double-Platinum Singles in 2016, Including Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell & Dan + Shay

Posted on

Recording industry trade organization RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) released its final numbers for 2016—and eight country singles released in 2016 earned gold (500,000 units), platinum (1 million) or double-platinum (2 million) designations for their sales. Interestingly enough, the eight songs came from just six artists/duos: Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Cole Swindell and Jake Owen.

Florida Georgia Line’s “H.O.L.Y” was the only country song of 2016 to earn double-platinum certification.

Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton were the two artists who had two entries on the list. Dierks’ “Somewhere on a Beach” was designated platinum while his duo with Elle King, “Different for Girls,” earned gold status. Blake’s “She’s Got a Way With Words” and “Came Here to Forget” were both designated gold.

Cole Swindell’s “You Should Be Here” was one of three songs in 2016 to be certified platinum or double-platinum.

Rounding out the list were Dan + Shay’s “From the Ground Up” and Jake Owen’s “American Country Love Song,” which both earned gold designations.

RIAA Double-Platinum Single of 2016
“H.O.L.Y” – Florida Georgia Line

RIAA Platinum Singles of 2016
“You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
“Somewhere On a Beach” – Dierks Bentley

RIAA Gold Singles of 2016
“She’s Got a Way With Words” – Blake Shelton
“Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton
“Different for Girls” – Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King
“From the Ground Up” – Dan + Shay
“American Country Love Song” – Jake Owen

 

Recently Played

Blogs

Harlem Globetrotters! Win Free Tickets!

Harlem Globetrotters! Win Free Tickets!

                  Harlem Globetrotters! Win A KRMD Harlem Globetrotters Family Pack! 4 Free Tickets! Join us at Centurylink Center January 14th! See some of the most incredible basketball players in the world. We have four seats reserved for you at the Harlem Globetrotters game! . You’ll get four tickets to see  the…

Florida Georgia Line!! LIVE!!!

Florida Georgia Line!! LIVE!!!

                                  101.1 KRMD welcomes Florida Georgia Line to Bossier City February 17th! It’s the Dig Your Roots Tour with Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane at Centurylink Center! Tickets on sale NOW! Listen to win from101.1 KRMD! DIG YOUR…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Back The Blue!

Back The Blue!

101.1 KRMD wanted to say thank you to police officers in Shreveport and Bossier City with free tickets to the Red River Balloon Rally. Here’s the KRMD’s prize patrol -Melinda and Derek, James Anthony and Drake Smith -delivering the tickets to some of our areas finest officers. 

Concert Calendar

Headlines