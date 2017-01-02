Travis Tritt, Scotty McCreery, Kane Brown & More Added to Star-Studded Lineup for Randy Travis Tribute Concert

Country stars are coming out in full force to be a part of 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis on Feb. 8 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Travis Tritt, Kane Brown, James Dupre, Scotty McCreery, Joe Nichols, Collin Raye, The Bellamy Brothers and Ricky Traywick have been added to the already stellar lineup that includes Alabama, Kenny Rogers, Rodney Atkins, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Montgomery Gentry, Michael Ray, Ricky Skaggs, Michael W. Smith, The Randy Travis Band, Tanya Tucker and Josh Turner.

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

After suffering a massive stroke in 2013, Randy has made remarkable strides toward recovery, recently singing “Amazing Grace” at his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in October as well as the tagline to his iconic “Forever and Ever, Amen” at the 2016 CMA Awards in November. A portion of the proceeds of the tribute concert will go to the Randy Travis Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for stroke research and rehabilitation.

Tickets are on sale now at all Ticketmaster locations and the Bridgestone Arena box office.

