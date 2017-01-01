Bluegrass Duo Dailey & Vincent Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Posted on

Bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent got an unexpected surprise during their 100th appearance on the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night (Jan. 30) when Marty Stuart invited them to officially join the Opry.

“Country music needs you,” said Marty after the duo’s 30-minute set. “Country music loves you. And the Grand Ole Opry welcomes you.”

Comprised of Jamie Dailey (guitar, bass, vocals) and Darrin Vincent (mandolin, guitar, bass, vocals), the duo formed in 2007 and have earned a number of honors over their decade-long career, including multiple International Bluegrass Music Association awards and three Grammy nominations.

“This is one of the most special things that has ever happened to us,” said Jamie Dailey. “We’re so thankful.”

“I have no words,” added Darrin Vincent. “I’m so honored. The Lord is so faithful to us.”

The duo will be formally inducted into the Opry on Saturday, March 11.

Photo by Chris Hollo for the Grand Ole Opry

