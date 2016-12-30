“Nash Country Daily” Readers Vote Chris Young & Cassadee Pope’s “Think of You” the Best Country Single of 2016

Posted on

Here’s something to think about: Chris Young and Cassadee Pope’s “Think of You” is the Best Country Single of 2016 as voted by Nash Country Daily readers.

NCD nominated 10 singles, and then we asked you—our readers—to vote for the best country single of 2016. And vote you did. After thousands of ballots were cast, Chris and Cassadee’s “Think of You” reigned supreme with 28 percent of the vote.

Think of You,” which was co-written by Chris, Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge, was released in January and reached the top spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in May. The tune was the second single released from Chris’ 2015 album, I’m Comin’ Over, and it is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys on Feb. 12, 2017.

Rounding out the Top 5 in our Best Single Vote include Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” (19%), Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” (17%), Miranda Lambert’s “Vice” (14%) and Maren Morris’ “My Church” (7%).

nash-country-daily-reader-poll-best-single-of-2016-final-results-2016-12-30

Recently Played

Blogs

Harlem Globetrotters! Win Free Tickets!

Harlem Globetrotters! Win Free Tickets!

                  Harlem Globetrotters! Win A KRMD Harlem Globetrotters Family Pack! 4 Free Tickets! Join us at Centurylink Center January 14th! See some of the most incredible basketball players in the world. We have four seats reserved for you at the Harlem Globetrotters game! . You’ll get four tickets to see  the…

Florida Georgia Line!! LIVE!!!

Florida Georgia Line!! LIVE!!!

                                  101.1 KRMD welcomes Florida Georgia Line to Bossier City February 17th! It’s the Dig Your Roots Tour with Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane at Centurylink Center! Tickets on sale NOW! Listen to win from101.1 KRMD! DIG YOUR…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Back The Blue!

Back The Blue!

101.1 KRMD wanted to say thank you to police officers in Shreveport and Bossier City with free tickets to the Red River Balloon Rally. Here’s the KRMD’s prize patrol -Melinda and Derek, James Anthony and Drake Smith -delivering the tickets to some of our areas finest officers. 

Concert Calendar

Headlines