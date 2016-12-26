Carrie Underwood Remembers George Michael: “His Voice Helped to Teach Me How to Sing”

Posted on

Pop superstar George Michael, 53, died unexpectedly on Christmas Day at his home in Goring in Oxfordshire, England, from suspected heart failure. As a member of the duo Wham! and as a solo artist, George sold tens of millions of albums and influenced a bevy of artists across all genres.

Carrie Underwood shared a post on Instagram about the influence George had on her music, stating: “I never told him (mainly because I thought I’d freak him out) but #georgemichael has always been such an influence on me. As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio. Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing. I will forever regret not letting him know…Thank you, George, for giving the world your gifts…may you rest in peace.”

 

 

Recently Played

Blogs

Harlem Globetrotters! Win Free Tickets!

Harlem Globetrotters! Win Free Tickets!

                  Harlem Globetrotters! Win A KRMD Harlem Globetrotters Family Pack! 4 Free Tickets! Join us at Centurylink Center January 14th! See some of the most incredible basketball players in the world. We have four seats reserved for you at the Harlem Globetrotters game! . You’ll get four tickets to see  the…

Florida Georgia Line!! LIVE!!!

Florida Georgia Line!! LIVE!!!

                                  101.1 KRMD welcomes Florida Georgia Line to Bossier City February 17th! It’s the Dig Your Roots Tour with Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane at Centurylink Center! Tickets on sale NOW! Listen to win from101.1 KRMD! DIG YOUR…

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert LIVE at Centurylink Center!

Brantley Gilbert is returning to Bossier City! It’s the Brantley Gilbert “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” 2017 with guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, Brian Davis at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Tickets are on sale NOW! $39.75 GA Pit / $39.75 & $29.75 reserved Tickets available at the CenturyLink Center box office & all Ticketmaster…

Back The Blue!

Back The Blue!

101.1 KRMD wanted to say thank you to police officers in Shreveport and Bossier City with free tickets to the Red River Balloon Rally. Here’s the KRMD’s prize patrol -Melinda and Derek, James Anthony and Drake Smith -delivering the tickets to some of our areas finest officers. 

Concert Calendar

Headlines