Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles.

We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016.

Keep in mind, the single had to be released to radio in 2016.

Vote now for your favorite single of 2016. Polls close on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Artist Single Release Date
Maren Morris “My Church”

Jan. 19

Tim McGraw “Humble and Kind”

Jan. 20

Chris Young feat. Cassadee Pope “Think of You”

Jan. 25

Thomas Rhett “T-Shirt”

Feb. 16

Eric Church “Record Year”

Feb 16.

Sturgill Simpson “Brace for Impact (Live a Little)”

March 10

Chris Stapleton “Parachute”

May 2

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King “Different for Girls”

June 6

Miranda Lambert “Vice”

July 18

Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color” Aug. 8

