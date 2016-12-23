Brett Eldredge Shares Christmas Memories and Bakes Cookies With Family

It’s been a country friendly week on the Today Show. Correspondent Jenna Bush Hager went to Nashville to visit Hillary Scott and the Scott Family as part of Jenna’s Country Christmas on Wednesday (Dec. 21) and this morning (Dec. 23) she moseyed on over to Brett Eldredge’s house to talk about his Christmas album, Glow, Christmas memories and, believe it or not, to bake some cookies.

“Since I was a little kid I loved Christmas music,” Brett says of the holiday season. “I remember I’d get up at 6 a.m. every Christmas and I’d crank it up and make all my family wake up—they’d be so mad at me. I was like ‘I love Christmas so much.’ I wanted everybody to feel in the spirit.”

Brett invited Jenna into his kitchen—along with his mom, dad and brother—to bake some chocolate chip cookies and celebrate his family traditions. The cookies even got Brett’s seal of approval. “Oh, they’re good,” he said after tasting the cookies right from the oven. You can find Brett’s recipe for the cookies on the Today Show website.

“My favorite childhood Christmas memory actually still happens to this day,” adds Brett. “It’s a tradition we’ve kept in my family since my first Christmas and that’s we’d go to the Christmas Eve service at the little church in Paris, Illinois. I love where I come from.”

Watch Brett talking about his Christmas memories and baking cookies on the Today Show right here.

