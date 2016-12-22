Listen To Reba, Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood Sing “Softly and Tenderly” From Reba’s Upcoming Gospel Album

Posted on

With the announcement of her new gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, being released on Feb. 3, Reba McEntire is offering up the song, “Softly and Tenderly,” to her fans.

The album, co-produced by Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and band leader/musical director Doug Sisemore, is a two-disc offering that will contain classic hymns and original songs.

“It’s a double album,” said Reba. “One album has 10 hymns on it, songs that I grew up singing all my life. And the other one are 10 brand-new songs. Music conjures up great memories and goes hand and hand with us McEntires. Mama, Susie and Alice even came into the studio with me to record ‘I’ll Fly Away,’ all of us gathered around an old hymnal straight from the Chockie church.”

Another of the classic hymns found on the album is “Softly and Tenderly,” which Reba recorded with her daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson and good friend Trisha Yearwood.

Sing It Now was the perfect title for this album because the message and melody throughout the song connects the dots between the traditional hymns I grew up on and new music that has been uplifting for me in challenging times,” said Reba.

“Softly and Tenderly” can be found on iTunes, available for download now. Listen to Reba, Kelly and Trisha’s heavenly version of “Softly and Tenderly.”

SING IT NOW: SONGS OF FAITH & HOPE TRACK LIST

DISC 1

1. Jesus Loves Me (Written by William Batchelder Bradbury)
Arrangement by Reba McEntire
2. Oh, How I Love Jesus (Written by Frederick Whitfield)
Arrangement by Jay DeMarcus, Tim Akers
3. When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder   (Written by James Milton Black)
Arrangement by Reba McEntire, Catherine Marx, Doug Sisemore
4. Oh Happy Day  (Written by Edward Francis Rimbault)
Arrangement by Jay DeMarcus, Tim Akers
5. Amazing Grace  (Written by John Newton) 
Arrangement by Reba McEntire, Doug Sisemore
6. I’ll Fly Away (Written by Albert E. Brumley)
Arrangement by Reba McEntire, Doug Sisemore
7. In The Garden / Wonderful Peace (Medley) (featuring The Isaacs)
(“In The Garden” written by Austin C. Miles | “Wonderful Peace” written by Warren D. Cornell)
Medley Arrangement by Jay DeMarcus, Tim Akers
8. Swing Low Sweet Chariot / Swing Down Chariot (Medley)
(Written by Wallace Willis)
Arrangement by Reba McEntire, Doug Sisemore
9. How Great Thou Art (Written by Stuart K. Hine)
Arrangement by Doug Sisemore
10. Softly And Tenderly (feat. Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood)
(Written by Will Lamartine Thompson)
Arrangement by Doug Sisemore 

DISC 2
1. Sing It Now (Written by Michael Farren, Joseph Habedank, Tony Wood)
2. Angels Singin’ (Written by Jessi Alexander, Sarah Buxton, Steve Moakler)
3. God And My Girlfriends (Written by Patricia Conroy, Lisa Hentrich, Marcia Ramirez)
4. Hallelujah, Amen (Written by Dave Barnes, Lucie Silvas, Jeremy Spillman)
5. There Is A God (Written by Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley)
6. I Got The Lord On My Side (Written by Reba McEntire, Jackie McEntire)
7. Back To God (Written by Dallas Davidson, Randy Houser)
8. Angel On My Shoulder (Written by Leigh Reynolds, Amber White, Philip White)
9. From The Inside Out (Written by Amy Fletcher)
10. Say A Prayer (Written by Michael Dulaney, Jason Sellers, Neil Thrasher)
 
11. **HIDDEN TRACK (physical only): Jesus Loves Me (Reprise)
(Written by William Batchelder Bradbury)
Arrangement by Reba McEntire

Photo by Justin Lubin/NBC

