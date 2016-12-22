Harlem Globetrotters JR. Globetrotters Contest

11114-16hgt-bossier-city-la-805a-225x225

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hey kids! 101.1 KRMD is giving you the chance to be a JUNIOR GLOBETROTTER!!

Five winners will be randomly selected from all eligible
entries on or about January 6th. Each winner will receive
four tickets to the January 14th, 2017 7:00 PM performance
of the Harlem Globetrotters at Centurylink Center! One Grand Prize Winner-Junior Globetrotter
will win a meet and greet with the players, T-shirt and basketball
(to be received at the game), and the opportunity
to sit on the bench during the game for the individual designated as the
“Jr. Globetrotter”. The Jr. Globetrotter designee must be 6-12 years old and
must be the child or ward of the prize winner. Good luck!
