Watch 13-Year-Old Tegan Marie Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Her Own Version of “O, Holy Night”

Posted on

Youtube sensation Tegan Marie released the first of three holiday covers on her Facebook page last night (Dec. 19). Picking her holiday favorites, the young singer began with her own version of the Christmas classic, “O, Holy Night.”

Nash Country Daily sat down with Tegan in October to talk about her budding career and doing what she loves at such a young age.

“When I started singing it was just something that I loved to do,” Tegan told Nash Country Daily. “I didn’t really think I could sing until I started uploading videos and people started saying I was doing such a good job. I didn’t really believe, until I started uploading more videos. All my fans, my ‘Teganites’ I call them, make me want to do what I love even more.”

As for her plans for 2017? “All I’m really focused on doing now is writing some more music, getting some more new music out there for everyone,” she said.

Tegan is currently working on that new music that is slated for release in 2017. Due to her love of Christmas, the Michigan native even released an original holiday single called “Just Another Night.”

“If your loved ones weren’t by your side during the holidays it would feel just like a regular day,” said Tegan. “Christmas is by far my favorite time of the year. There is nothing like gathering around the Christmas tree, drinking hot chocolate and celebrating with your family. And, I know how lucky I am to be able to do that.”

Stay tuned to Tegan’s Facebook page this week as she will release two more holiday renditions of “Santa Baby” on Dec. 21 and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” on Dec. 23.

